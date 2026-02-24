Joyce leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 24-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (21-7, 11-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-21, 3-11 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (21-7, 11-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-21, 3-11 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces North Dakota after Molly Joyce scored 24 points in South Dakota’s 81-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fighting Hawks are 5-9 in home games. North Dakota is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes are 11-3 in Summit play. South Dakota has an 8-6 record against teams over .500.

North Dakota scores 57.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 57.3 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 71.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 71.6 North Dakota gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota won 62-39 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Joyce led South Dakota with 20 points, and Walker Demers led North Dakota with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Hughes is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Sydney Piekny is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Angelina Robles is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Coyotes. Joyce is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.