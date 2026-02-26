Jones leads Manhattan against Saint Peter’s after 29-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 12-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 12-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Saint Peter’s after Terrance Jones scored 29 points in Manhattan’s 84-70 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Peacocks have gone 12-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Jaspers are 8-10 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan scores 6.3 more points per game (75.1) than Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents (68.8).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Peter’s won the last matchup 80-75 on Feb. 6. Bryce Eaton scored 21 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Eaton is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.