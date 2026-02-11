Jones and Blackwell score 16 each in UTEP’s 69-64 victory against Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Jones and Caleb Blackwell scored 16 points each to help UTEP defeat Jacksonville State 69-64…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Jones and Caleb Blackwell scored 16 points each to help UTEP defeat Jacksonville State 69-64 on Wednesday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Miners (10-15, 6-8 Conference USA). Caleb Blackwell added 16 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and also had six assists. Kaseem Watson shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Anthony Bryant finished with 17 points for the Gamecocks (13-11, 8-5). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 16 points for Jacksonville State. Jacoby Hill also recorded 10 points.

Blackwell put up 12 points in the first half for UTEP, who went into the break tied at 33-all. UTEP used a 15-3 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 64-55 with 4:49 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Jones scored 10 second-half points.

