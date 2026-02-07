Jones’ 26 lead Coastal Carolina past Massachusetts 94-91 in 3OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones led Coastal Carolina with 26 points and Josh Beadle hit the game-winning 3-pointer with…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rasheed Jones led Coastal Carolina with 26 points and Josh Beadle hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in triple overtime as the Chanticleers beat Massachusetts 94-91 on Saturday.

Jones had three steals for the Chanticleers (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). AJ Dancier scored 24 points while shooting 9 for 16, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Beadle had 23 points and shot 9 for 18 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line. Reggie Hill had 13 rebounds to go with 11 points.

K’Jei Parker led the Minutemen (15-10, 6-6 Mid-American Conference) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and six rebounds off the bench. UMass also got 21 points and two steals from Marcus Banks Jr. Leonardo Bettiol had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford grabbed 20 rebounds and scored 10 points.

Beadle scored six points in the first half for Coastal Carolina, who trailed 32-21 at the break. Jones scored 15 second-half points as Coastal Carolina and UMass ended regulation tied 64-64. Beadle scored five points to lead Coastal Carolina in triple overtime, including their game-winner.

