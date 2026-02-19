Jones’ 19 lead Wagner past Mercyhurst 83-80 in OT

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Jones’ 19 points helped Wagner defeat Mercyhurst 83-80 in overtime on Thursday. Jones shot 5…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Jones’ 19 points helped Wagner defeat Mercyhurst 83-80 in overtime on Thursday.

Jones shot 5 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (10-16, 5-10 Northeast Conference). Michael Cooper scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and added five rebounds. Travis Gray shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jake Lemelman finished with 27 points for the Lakers (13-15, 8-7). Bernie Blunt added 24 points and three steals for Mercyhurst. Qadir Martin finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.