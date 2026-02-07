Johnson’s 26 help Vermont beat New Hampshire 80-57

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Johnson’s 26 points helped Vermont defeat New Hampshire 80-57 on Saturday. Johnson shot 8 of…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Johnson’s 26 points helped Vermont defeat New Hampshire 80-57 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Catamounts (15-10, 7-3 America East Conference). Gus Yalden scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. TJ Hurley went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Comeh Emuobor led the way for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-5) with 12 points and six rebounds. Belal El Shakery added 10 points and seven rebounds for New Hampshire. Tyler Bike had 10 points.

