Johnson scores 29, Kennesaw State knocks off Missouri State 91-87

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 29 points as Kennesaw State beat Missouri State 91-87 on Wednesday night. Johnson…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 29 points as Kennesaw State beat Missouri State 91-87 on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 8 for 13 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Owls (15-11, 7-8 Conference USA). Frankquon Sherman scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jaden Harris had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Johnson scored 11 points to help Kennesaw State build a 44-34 halftime lead.

Keith Palek III led the Bears (13-13, 7-8) with 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Missouri State also got 20 points, four assists and two blocks from Michael Osei-Bonsu. Trey Williams Jr. had 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.