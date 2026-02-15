Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 24 to…

Johnson scores 24 to guide Bradley to 70-60 victory over Southern Illinois

The Associated Press

February 15, 2026, 10:59 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 24 points to lead Bradley to a 70-60 victory over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Johnson made 9 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers for the Braves (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference), adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Alex Huibregtse hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Quel’Ron House finished with 26 points to pace the Salukis (12-15, 6-10). Davion Sykes added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Johnson had seven points in the first half as the two teams played to a 28-all tie. Johnson had 17 points after halftime and Huibregtse added 11 to rally the Braves to the victory.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up