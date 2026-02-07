Johnson scores 24, Campbell knocks off North Carolina A&T 79-71

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson scored 24 points as Campbell beat North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Saturday. Johnson also…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Johnson scored 24 points as Campbell beat North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Saturday.

Johnson also contributed eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Dovydas Butka added 17 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. DJ Smith shot 5 for 16 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Aggies (9-14, 2-10) were led by Lewis Walker, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Will Felton added 15 points and six rebounds for N.C. A&T. Dwayne Pierce finished with 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Campbell turned a five-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 63-50 lead with 11:51 left in the half. Johnson scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

