Johnson scores 15 as Kennesaw State takes down Louisiana Tech 58-55

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 15 points as Kennesaw State beat Louisiana Tech 58-55 on Saturday.

Johnson had five rebounds and five assists for the Owls (16-11, 8-8 Conference USA). Frankquon Sherman added 10 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while grabbing six rebounds.

Kaden Cooper led the way for the Bulldogs (15-12, 8-8) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Louisiana Tech also got 12 points, five assists and three steals from AJ Bates. DJ Dudley also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Johnson scored eight points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into halftime trailing 25-23. Kennesaw State pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 34-32 with 15:05 remaining in the half. Lue scored eight second-half points.

