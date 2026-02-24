JMU hosts Old Dominion following Clayton’s 28-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-12, 8-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-8, 12-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-12, 8-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-8, 12-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays JMU after Mariah Clayton scored 28 points in Old Dominion’s 73-60 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes have gone 12-3 at home. JMU is second in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Monarchs are 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

JMU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. JMU won 87-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Bree Robinson led JMU with 30 points, and Kelsey Thompson led Old Dominion with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dukes. Robinson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Simaru Fields is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.