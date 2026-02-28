Jaylin Sellers scores 27 and Providence takes down Creighton 79-76

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers’ 27 points helped Providence defeat Creighton 79-76 on Saturday. Sellers shot 11 for 18,…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers’ 27 points helped Providence defeat Creighton 79-76 on Saturday.

Sellers shot 11 for 18, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Friars (14-15, 7-11 Big East Conference). Jason Edwards shot 7 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Ryan Mela went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Austin Swartz led the Bluejays (14-16, 8-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Creighton also got 18 points from Josh Dix. Jasen Green finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Providence went into halftime leading Creighton 39-37. Edwards put up 10 points in the half. Sellers’ 20-point second half helped Providence finish off the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.