Jamison’s 28 help Norfolk State take down North Carolina Central 75-68

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Elijah Jamison had 28 points in Norfolk State’s 75-68 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Jamison shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Spartans (11-14, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony McComb III and Mykel Jenkins scored eight apiece.

The Eagles (8-13, 4-2) were led in scoring by Gage Lattimore, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Kelechi Okworogwo added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for North Carolina Central. Jae Slack finished with 12 points.

