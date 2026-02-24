James scores 20 as Marquette beats Georgetown 76-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nigel James Jr.’s 20 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday. James added six rebounds, six…

James added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-12 Big East Conference). Adrien Stevens added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Chase Ross finished 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Vincent Iwuchukwu led the way for the Hoyas (13-15, 5-12) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Georgetown also got 13 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Abraham. Malik Mack also had nine points and five assists.

Marquette took the lead with 5:54 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. James led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-35 at the break.

Marquette extended its lead to 55-42 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Stevens scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

