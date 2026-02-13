Jacksonville State visits Western Kentucky, aims to break road losing streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 6-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-18, 1-11 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 6-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-18, 1-11 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will look to break its three-game road skid when the Gamecocks play Western Kentucky.

The Lady Toppers have gone 3-7 at home. Western Kentucky is 3-16 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-6 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State averages 61.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Western Kentucky is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

The Lady Toppers and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salma Khedr is averaging 9.6 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is scoring 11.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Adriana Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.