Jacksonville State hosts Kennesaw State after Johnson’s 20-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (14-8, 6-5 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-10, 7-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Jacksonville State after RJ Johnson scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-53 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 6-5 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State scores 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Jacksonville State scores 73.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 76.0 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Johnson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

