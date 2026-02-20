Jacksonville hosts Marshall and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (20-6, 14-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-18, 5-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (20-6, 14-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-18, 5-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Jacksonville after Rashaud Marshall scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 77-76 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 7-3 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Jason Thirdkill Jr. leads the Dolphins with 4.9 boards.

The Governors are 14-1 in ASUN play. Austin Peay scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Jacksonville is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Jacksonville allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Austin Peay won 71-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Zyree Collins led Austin Peay with 23 points, and Jaylen Jones led Jacksonville with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Wood is averaging 10.6 points for the Dolphins. Donovan Rivers is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tate McCubbin is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10.1 points. Collin Parker is averaging 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

