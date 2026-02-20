Jacksonville hosts FGCU after Williams’ 25-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-13, 9-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (19-7, 11-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-13, 9-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (19-7, 11-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on FGCU after Priscilla Williams scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 84-49 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Dolphins are 11-2 in home games. Jacksonville leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Williams paces the Dolphins with 8.4 rebounds.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN with 12.2 assists per game led by Sinai Douglas averaging 3.5.

Jacksonville is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 62.7 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 66.2 Jacksonville allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville won 81-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Williams led Jacksonville with 30 points, and Anasia Staton led FGCU with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Douglas is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Eagles. Staton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

