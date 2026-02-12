Jackson’s 28 lead Le Moyne past Mercyhurst 58-57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson had 28 points in Le Moyne’s 58-57 win against Mercyhurst on Thursday. Trent Mosquera…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson had 28 points in Le Moyne’s 58-57 win against Mercyhurst on Thursday.

Trent Mosquera gave Le Moyne a 58-54 lead with 2:02 remaining, and Sean Lang answered at the other end with a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.

Jackson also had eight rebounds for the Dolphins (13-13, 8-5 Northeast Conference).

Bernie Blunt led the way for the Lakers (12-14, 7-6) with 14 points and four steals. Mercyhurst also got 12 points and three steals from Jake Lemelman. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished with 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.