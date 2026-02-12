Live Radio
Jackson’s 28 lead Le Moyne past Mercyhurst 58-57

The Associated Press

February 12, 2026, 9:45 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Shilo Jackson had 28 points in Le Moyne’s 58-57 win against Mercyhurst on Thursday.

Trent Mosquera gave Le Moyne a 58-54 lead with 2:02 remaining, and Sean Lang answered at the other end with a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.

Jackson also had eight rebounds for the Dolphins (13-13, 8-5 Northeast Conference).

Bernie Blunt led the way for the Lakers (12-14, 7-6) with 14 points and four steals. Mercyhurst also got 12 points and three steals from Jake Lemelman. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

