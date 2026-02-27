Jackson State visits Texas Southern after Mortle’s 33-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (9-19, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-16, 9-7 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (9-19, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-16, 9-7 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Jackson State after Zytarious Mortle scored 33 points in Texas Southern’s 92-87 overtime victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 8-4 in home games. Texas Southern gives up 78.8 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 8-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Texas Southern is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 Texas Southern gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Jackson State won the last matchup 94-89 on Jan. 20. Bryce Roberts scored 26 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Wysinger is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Texas Southern Tigers. Troy Hupstead is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Daeshun Ruffin is scoring 23.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

