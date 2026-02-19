Jackson scores 31 as Arkansas State beats Louisiana 79-62

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Jackson put up 31 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana 79-62 on Thursday. Jackson added…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Jackson put up 31 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana 79-62 on Thursday.

Jackson added five rebounds for the Red Wolves (17-11, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Hampton scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds.

Jaxon Olvera and Dorian Finister both led the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-19, 6-9) in scoring, each finishing with 18 points. De’Vion Lavergne also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

