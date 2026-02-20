Jackson leads Arkansas State against UL Monroe

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-11, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-24, 1-14 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-11, 8-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-24, 1-14 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces UL Monroe after Chandler Jackson scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 79-62 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks have gone 3-9 in home games. UL Monroe is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 8-7 in conference matchups. Arkansas State scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

UL Monroe scores 72.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 77.0 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 82.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 83.1 UL Monroe gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas State won 103-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Christian Harmon led Arkansas State with 21 points, and Krystian Lewis led UL Monroe with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Harmon is averaging 13 points for the Red Wolves. Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.