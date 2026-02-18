Jackson and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights take on conference foe Chicago State

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-17, 7-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-21, 4-10 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-17, 7-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-21, 4-10 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Chicago State and Fairleigh Dickinson square off on Thursday.

The Cougars are 4-5 in home games. Chicago State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 7-7 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when winning the turnover battle.

Chicago State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Chicago State gives up.

The Cougars and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyel Cockrill III is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.5 points. CJ Ray is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.3 points. Joey Niesman is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.