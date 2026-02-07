Ishan Sharma’s 5 3-pointers lead No. 19 Saint Louis over La Salle 82-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ishan Sharma came off the bench to score 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 19…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ishan Sharma came off the bench to score 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 19 Saint Louis beat La Salle 82-58 on Saturday for a 17th straight win.

Quentin Jones had 13 points and six rebounds, Amari McCottry also scored 13 and Robbie Avila had nine points and eight assists for the Billikens (23-1, 11-0 Atlantic 10).

This was Saint Louis’ 19th consecutive win at home dating back to last season. The Billikens’ start in conference play is their best since going 12-0 in the 2013-2014 season.

The 23-1 start is the best in school history.

Rob Dockery had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for La Salle (7-17, 3-8), which has lost four in a row and played without second-leading scorer Jerome Brewer Jr. for the second straight game. He was out with an undisclosed injury.

The Billikens held the Explorers to 32.8% shooting and entered play leading all NCAA Division I teams by holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Saint Louis led 31-27 at halftime. It went on a 12-0 run in which Sharma made three 3-pointers, and Brady Dunlap added another to pull ahead 66-48 with 6:48 remaining.

La Salle: Hosts VCU on Wednesday.

Saint Louis: Visits Loyola Chicago on Friday.

