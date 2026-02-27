Iona secures 80-58 victory against Rider

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu had 22 points in Iona’s 80-58 win over Rider on Friday night. Akametu…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu had 22 points in Iona’s 80-58 win over Rider on Friday night.

Akametu had six rebounds for the Gaels (17-13, 9-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Denver Anglin scored 14 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Toby Harris shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Zion Cruz led the Broncs (4-24, 3-16) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and three steals. Aasim Burton added 13 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.