Iona hosts Manhattan after Davis’ 28-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (9-18, 9-9 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-11, 11-8 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (9-18, 9-9 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (18-11, 11-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Iona after Brianna Davis scored 28 points in Manhattan’s 82-67 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Gaels have gone 9-5 at home. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.8.

The Jaspers are 9-9 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 7-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iona’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Iona allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Iona won the last matchup 65-51 on Jan. 31. Zoey Ward scored 20 points points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabellah Middleton is averaging 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Gaels. Fajardo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elisa Sole Sanchez is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 8.7 points and 1.6 steals. Davis is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.