Indiana takes on Purdue following Ciezki’s 31-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-11, 2-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-11, 2-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Purdue after Shay Ciezki scored 31 points in Indiana’s 77-74 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers are 9-5 on their home court. Indiana averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 3-9 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Purdue has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenee Beaumont is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Ciezki is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Layden averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Tara Daye is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.