Indiana State plays Northern Iowa on 4-game home skid

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-10, 9-7 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (10-17, 3-13 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Sycamores have gone 7-6 at home. Indiana State is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 9-7 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa is the best team in the MVC giving up only 61.2 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Indiana State averages 75.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 61.2 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Scott is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 11.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Will Hornseth is shooting 63.3% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

