Indiana hosts Martinelli and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Indiana after Nick Martinelli scored 29 points in Northwestern’s 78-74 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hoosiers are 13-2 on their home court. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 79.7 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 3-13 in Big Ten play. Northwestern has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Northwestern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Enright is averaging 4.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 22.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Martinelli is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Clayton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 24.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.