Indiana hosts Etute and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 7-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 3-12 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Indiana after Ehis Etute scored 21 points in Oregon’s 80-76 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-5 in home games. Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 7-8 against conference opponents. Oregon has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Oregon allows. Oregon scores 5.4 more points per game (75.8) than Indiana allows (70.4).

The Hoosiers and Ducks face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Ciezki is shooting 54.2% and averaging 23.2 points for the Hoosiers. Maya Makalusky is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katie Fiso is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Ducks. Etute is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

