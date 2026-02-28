Indiana faces No. 13 Michigan State, looks to end 3-game slide

Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game slide when the Hoosiers take on No. 13 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers are 13-3 in home games. Indiana ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 13-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 3.1.

Indiana scores 79.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 66.4 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Michigan State won 81-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jeremy Fears Jr. led Michigan State with 23 points, and Lamar Wilkerson led Indiana with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Wilkerson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kohler is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Scott is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

