Incarnate Word visits East Texas A&M after Cockrell’s 21-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 10-8 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-13, 8-10 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13, 10-8 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-13, 8-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits East Texas A&M after Madison Cockrell scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-65 victory against the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Lions have gone 9-5 at home. East Texas A&M is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 10-8 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 65.4 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

East Texas A&M is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 65.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 65.8 East Texas A&M allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Incarnate Word won the last matchup 70-63 on Jan. 16. Brynn Lusby scored 19 points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists. Tiani Ellison is averaging 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Gwendlyn McGrew is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.