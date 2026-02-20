Illinois State visits Huibregtse and Bradley

Illinois State Redbirds (18-10, 10-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-10, 11-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (18-10, 10-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-10, 11-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Illinois State after Alex Huibregtse scored 22 points in Bradley’s 79-72 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Braves have gone 12-2 at home. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Redbirds are 10-7 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Boden Skunberg averaging 3.6.

Bradley averages 76.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 67.8 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois State won 88-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Skunberg led Illinois State with 23 points, and Demarion Burch led Bradley with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huibregtse is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.4 points. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redbirds. Skunberg is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.