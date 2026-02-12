Illinois State defeats Valparaiso 86-64

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 21 points in Illinois State’s 86-64 win against Valparaiso on Thursday. Kinziger shot…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 21 points in Illinois State’s 86-64 win against Valparaiso on Thursday.

Kinziger shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Redbirds (17-9, 9-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty’Reek Coleman scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Chase Walker went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 11 points.

JT Pettigrew led the way for the Beacons (13-13, 7-8) with 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Valparaiso also got 13 points from Brody Whitaker. Rakim Chaney also had 10 points and two steals.

Led by 11 points from Walker before the break, Illinois State entered halftime tied with Valparaiso 34-34. Kinziger led his club in second-half scoring with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

