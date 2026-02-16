Illinois plays Rutgers following Guyton’s 22-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-16, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-16, 1-13 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Rutgers after Aaliyah Guyton scored 22 points in Illinois’ 92-60 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-3 in home games. Illinois is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-13 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Lester averaging 2.5.

Illinois’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cearah Parchment is averaging 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Nene Ndiaye is shooting 40.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 52.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

