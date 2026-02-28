Illinois hosts McKinney and No. 22 Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Minnesota plays Illinois after Tori McKinney scored 29 points in Minnesota’s 75-61 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini have gone 13-3 at home. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Illinois scores 78.4 points, 21.1 more per game than the 57.3 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Golden Gophers face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Jackson is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

McKinney is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

