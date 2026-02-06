Idaho visits Williams and Montana

Idaho Vandals (13-10, 5-5 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-11, 7-4 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (13-10, 5-5 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-11, 7-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Idaho after Money Williams scored 25 points in Montana’s 82-74 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 in home games. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky with 15.7 assists per game led by Williams averaging 5.2.

The Vandals have gone 5-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Montana makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Idaho averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Montana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 70.2% over the past 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Vandals. Biko Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

