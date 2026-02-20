Idaho takes on Sacramento State, looks for 12th straight win

Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (22-5, 13-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 6-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (22-5, 13-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho seeks to continue its 11-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento State.

The Vandals are 11-1 in home games. Idaho ranks fourth in college basketball with 41.9 rebounds led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 7.6.

The Hornets are 6-8 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 4.1.

Idaho averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho won 62-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Hope Hassmann led Idaho with 11 points, and Versteeg led Sacramento State with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Hassmann is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rubi Gray is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.2 points. Versteeg is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 79.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

