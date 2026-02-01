Idaho State visits Kensie and Portland State

Idaho State Bengals (10-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Idaho State after Keyon Kensie scored 24 points in Portland State’s 63-54 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings are 8-2 in home games. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 16.6 assists per game led by Jaylin Henderson averaging 6.3.

The Bengals have gone 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Portland State averages 78.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.0 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.0 more points per game (75.6) than Portland State gives up (69.6).

The Vikings and Bengals meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Henderson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

