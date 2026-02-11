Idaho plays Weber State on 8-game win streak

Idaho Vandals (19-5, 10-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-18, 1-11 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (19-5, 10-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-18, 1-11 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho will try to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory against Weber State.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 at home. Weber State gives up 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Vandals are 10-1 in conference games. Idaho ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Weber State averages 63.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 67.7 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is scoring 14.3 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Hannah Robbins is averaging 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Kyra Gardner is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Vandals: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

