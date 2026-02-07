Hupstead scores 24, Texas Southern takes down Florida A&M 62-57

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Hupstead had 24 points to help Texas Southern turn back Florida A&M 62-57 on Saturday…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Hupstead had 24 points to help Texas Southern turn back Florida A&M 62-57 on Saturday night.

Hupstead also had nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-14, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Bryce Roberts went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Jaylen Wysinger totaled 11 points and four steals.

The Rattlers (8-13, 5-5) were led by Micah Octave with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Antonio Baker added 11 points and four steals, while Jordan Chatman scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.