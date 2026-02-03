Hunter leads Houston against No. 14 TCU after 23-point outing

Houston Cougars (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-3, 8-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces No. 14 TCU after Kyndall Hunter scored 23 points in Houston’s 72-70 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Horned Frogs are 14-0 on their home court. TCU is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-9 in conference matchups. Houston is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Houston averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than TCU allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 10.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Hunter is averaging 10 points for the Cougars. TK Pitts is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

