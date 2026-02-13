Hunt and East Texas A&M host McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (20-5, 13-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (10-16, 5-11 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (20-5, 13-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (10-16, 5-11 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts McNeese after Gianni Hunt scored 28 points in East Texas A&M’s 74-70 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lions have gone 5-5 at home. East Texas A&M is second in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by Hunt averaging 4.8.

The Cowboys have gone 13-3 against Southland opponents. McNeese leads the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanis Ndjonga averaging 1.8.

East Texas A&M makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). McNeese averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Harrison Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Hunt is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Garwey Dual is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Larry Johnson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

