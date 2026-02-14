Huff scores 21 in West Virginia’s 74-67 comeback win over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 21 points as West Virginia mounted a comeback from a 14-point second half…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 21 points as West Virginia mounted a comeback from a 14-point second half deficit to beat UCF 74-67 on Saturday.

Huff had 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting and 8 of 8 at the free-throw line, while Jasper Floyd scored 17 to go with five rebounds and two steals for the Mountaineers (16-9, 7-5 Big 12). Chance Moore had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. Brenen Lorient had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Huff was immense in the second half, scoring 16. Floyd added 10 and Lorient had nine.

The Knights (17-7, 6-6) led 29-28 at halftime after a late, 7-0 run. They built as much as a 14-point lead in the second half before the Mountaineers went on a 16-3 run, featuring nine points from Lorient and four from Huff.

Themus Fulks led the Knights with 19 points and seven assists before fouling out with 10 seconds to go. Riley Kugel added 13 points. Jordan Burks and Chris Johnson had 10 each. John Bol added five blocks.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Utah on Wednesday.

UCF will host TCU on February. ___

