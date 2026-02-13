Hubbard puts up 21, Abilene Christian knocks off UT Arlington 67-63

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-63 win over UT Arlington on Thursday night.…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-63 win over UT Arlington on Thursday night.

Hubbard shot 8 of 18 from the field and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Wildcats (11-13, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). Yaniel Rivera scored 13 points while going 4 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Chilaydrien Newton went 3 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Wildcats snapped a seven-game slide.

Casmir Chavis led the Mavericks (14-10, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Marcell McCreary added 14 points and nine rebounds for UT Arlington. Raysean Seamster finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

