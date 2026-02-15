Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Howard wins 79-53 over…

Howard wins 79-53 over Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

February 15, 2026, 2:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III had 22 points in Howard’s 79-53 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Taylor also contributed six assists for the Bison (16-10, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and had four steals and four blocks. Travelle Bryson shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Trey Brown led the way for the Hawks (8-18, 4-5) with 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up