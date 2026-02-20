Howard puts home win streak on the line against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-16, 4-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (19-7, 9-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-16, 4-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (19-7, 9-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central looking to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Bison are 9-0 on their home court. Howard is second in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-6 in conference matchups. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 7.5.

Howard scores 66.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 70.2 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Howard gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Howard won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Zennia Thomas led Howard with 19 points, and Callahan led North Carolina Central with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bison. Ariella Henigan is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Callahan is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

