Houston Christian visits McNeese, aims to break road losing streak

Houston Christian Huskies (8-16, 4-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (19-5, 12-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hits the road against McNeese looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Cowboys are 11-0 on their home court. McNeese is fifth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Larry Johnson paces the Cowboys with 5.2 boards.

The Huskies are 4-11 in conference games. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Demarco Bethea averaging 2.1.

McNeese is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 68.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.4 McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Huskies square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Tyshawn Archie is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Kylin Green is averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

