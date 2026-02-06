Houston Christian plays SE Louisiana for conference matchup

Houston Christian Huskies (6-15, 4-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-18, 2-12 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-15, 4-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-18, 2-12 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Booth and Houston Christian visit Aliyah Collins and SE Louisiana in Southland play.

The Lions have gone 3-7 at home. SE Louisiana has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 4-10 in conference matchups. Houston Christian is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 60.4 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 77.2 SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tove Caeser is averaging 6.4 points for the Huskies. Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

