Houston Christian hosts New Orleans after Buckley’s 22-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (12-14, 9-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-17, 4-12 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston Christian after Jakevion Buckley scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 84-78 overtime victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies are 6-4 on their home court. Houston Christian averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Privateers have gone 9-7 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 77.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 73.6 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Privateers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

MJ Thomas is averaging 10.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

